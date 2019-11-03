Harrison Butker hits two field goals in final 2:30 for 26-23 Chiefs victory

Harrison Butker made himself the leading candidate for AFC special teams player of the week with two field goals in the final 2:30, giving the Chiefs a come-from-behind 26-23 victory over the Vikings.

The Patrick Mahomes‘ less Chiefs got 125 rushing yards from Damien Williams, 140 receiving yards from Tyreek Hill, four field goals from Butker and held Dalvin Cook to 71 rushing yards.

It was an all-around team effort without the reigning NFL MVP.

Matt Moore went 25-of-35 for 275 yards and a touchdown in Mahomes’ stead.

After the Chiefs ties the game, the Vikings got the ball back on their own 25 with 2:30 left. They lost 7 yards on three plays, forcing them to punt.

Britton Colquitt‘s punt went only 27 yards to the Minnesota 45, leaving the Chiefs with good field position and 1:47 on the clock.

Williams recovered a fumble by Moore on the first play from scrimmage on a strip-sack by

Stephen Weatherly. But Moore hit Travis Kelce for 17 yards and Hill for 13 yards to set up Butker for his last-second heroics.

The Chiefs now are 6-3, having lost last week without Mahomes. The Vikings entered with a four-game winning streak and now also are 6-3.

Kirk Cousins went 19-for-38 for 220 yards and three touchdowns.