Harrison Butker received message of support from Chiefs teammate Chris Jones

The NFL distanced itself this week from comments made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during Sunday’s commencement speech at Benedictine College, and thousands of people on social media have shared their displeasure with his message.

An online petition to have the Chiefs release Butker has gained nearly 175,000 signatures. Butker’s speech has been a hot-button topic with nearly every online news outlet in the United States carrying stories about what was said.

On television, Butker has been a topic of discussion on programs as varied from “The View” to the cable news shows.

While the Chiefs have remained mum to this point about Butker, a teammate spoke up in support of the kicker on Thursday night.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones responded to a post about that online petition and wrote on X: “I love you @buttkicker7! My brotha”

Jones doubled-down on his support for Butker by responding to fan who asked if that message would be deleted. No way, said Jones.