Harrison Butker’s field goal lifts Chiefs over Eagles in thrilling Super Bowl 57

Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 victory in a thrilling Super Bowl 57 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The Chiefs got a huge penalty call on the Eagles’ James Bradberry on third-and-8 with 1:54 left in the game.

The winning drive came after the Eagles had tied the game on a Jalen Hurts touchdown and 2-point conversion.

Mahomes drove Kansas City 66 yards in 12 plays and over 5:07 to set up Butker’s winning kick.

It was the third Super Bowl title for the Chiefs and second one for Andy Reid and Mahomes.

