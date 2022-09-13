Justin Reid better warm up that right leg.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker did not practice again on Tuesday after suffering a left ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

“Injury-wise, Harrison Butker has an ankle sprain,” head coach Andy Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USA TODAY Sports. “We’re just going to see, he’s got a little swelling in there. We’ll just see how that goes.”

Butker was carted off the field on Sunday but was able to return later in the contest. He kicked a 54-yard field goal and hit all four of his attempted extra points.

In actuality, it likely wouldn’t be Reid — a safety by trade — making kicks on Thursday night if Butker is unavailable. The Chiefs have kicker Matt Ammendola on their practice squad and could elevate him for the contest.

But Reid did make 1-of-2 extra points on Sunday and sent five of his seven kickoffs for touchbacks.

Also on the injury report, offensive tackle Orlando Brown (knee), receiver Justin Watson (chest), and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) were upgraded from limited to full participants. Guard Trey Smith (ankle) remained limited.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left wrist) and Reid (hand) remained full participants. And linebacker Willie Gay (knee) was added to the report as a full participant.

Harrison Butker did not practice Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk