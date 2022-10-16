Harrison Butker dampens Bills’ momentum with 62-yard field goal

The Buffalo Bills are going to see Patrick Mahomes and Harrison Butker in their nightmares for years … no matter what happens over time.

The Bills, who saw the Chiefs get a game-tying field goal in the playoffs last season in a drive that lasted 13 seconds, took the lead in the second quarter Sunday at Arrowhead on a TD pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis.

All that separated Buffalo from a halftime advantage after a 96-yard touchdown drive was 12 seconds.

That was plenty of time for Mahomes to throw a 19-yard pass to Jerick McKinnon, and one of 9 yards to Travis Kelce.

On to the field came Harrison Butker to attempt what would be a Kansas City Chiefs record 62-yard field goal.

The kick was good and everyone went to the locker room tied at 10-10.

Harrison Butker from 62 yards at the end of the half! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/lvvR5va9SF pic.twitter.com/lNjojkPobE — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire