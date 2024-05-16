Harrison Butker Becomes The 'Homemaker' In Hilarious Video From The L.A. Chargers

MEGA

The L.A. Chargers, who are the Kansas City Chiefs' rivals, are mocking Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after his controversial speech went viral.

Per The Blast's previous report, Butker has made a name for himself (and maybe not the best one) after he spoke on gender roles, the LGBTQ+ community, and more topics during his graduation speech at Benedictine College.

With many labeling the NFL player "misogynistic" and "demeaning," another NFL team decided to take a different approach and mock Butker in a new video.

L.A. Chargers Take Massive Dig At Harrison Butker Mocking His 'Homemaker' Speech

The 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, May 15, around the same time Harrison Butker's speech went viral. To join in on the conversation while promoting their upcoming schedule, the L.A. Chargers decided to make a video using the iconic SIMS video game.

While the team mentioned Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in their promo video, the ending is what really caught fans' attention.

A person wearing a red jersey with the number 7 is seen standing in the kitchen, placing a pie into the oven and cleaning up a countertop, which is seemingly a response to Butker's previous remarks about women's role as "homemakers."

The L.A. Chargers Mock Harrison Butker

— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

After watching the video, fans couldn't help but join in on the fun. "Omg is that Harrison Butker in the kitchen," one user wrote in response to the social media post. "In the kitchen where he belongs," another said.

"As a non chargers fan, you guys have the best social media team," a third said.

"The @chargers admin team never disappoints," one user expressed.

The video comes after Butker made a speech, mentioning gender roles and how women should be looking forward to their roles as "homemakers" while the men should "be unapologetic in [their] masculinity."

Harrison Butker's Controversial Speech On Gender Roles Goes Viral

After telling the women, "You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," he went on to speak directly to the ladies because, "I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?"

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world," he continued.

"I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me," the NFL star continued. "But it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker."

Harrison Butker Says The Men 'Set The Tone Of The Culture'

The controversial comments didn't end there as Butker then told the men, "We set the tone of the culture, and when that is absent, disorder, dysfunction, and chaos set in."

"This absence of men in the home is what plays a large role in the violence we see all around the nation. Other countries do not have nearly the same absentee father rates as we find here in the U.S., and a correlation could be made in their drastically lower violence rates as well. Be unapologetic in your masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men. Do hard things. Never settle for what is easy. You might have a talent that you don't necessarily enjoy, but if it glorifies God, maybe you should lean into that over something that you might think suits you better."

After his speech went viral, several social media users bashed the NFL player.

NFL Responds To Harrison Butker's Speech

Following the speech, Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, told PEOPLE Magazine, “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Harrison Butker's full speech can be heard here.