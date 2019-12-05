Harrison Butker is the AFC special teams player of the month

The Chiefs have solidified their lead in the AFC West over the last few weeks and kicker Harrison Butker has helped them do that.

Butker hit a game-winning field goal to knock off the Vikings in Week Nine and has made 10-of-11 field goals and 12-of-13 extra points since the start of November. He’s made all five of the field goals he’s tried from at least 40 yards and posted the second most points in the league over that period despite only playing four games over the last five weeks.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Butker has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the month. He was named the conference’s special teams player of the week after the Vikings game.

Butker is 25-of-29 on field goals and 37-of-39 on extra points over the course of the entire season. He’ll be in New England with the rest of the Chiefs on Sunday.