Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal ties Chiefs and Bills at halftime

In a hard-fought and mostly defensive game so far, it was a special teams play that provided the final highlight before halftime.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 62-yard field goal as time expired on the second quarter, making the game a 10-10 tie.

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis, who has made more than his share of big plays this season, made another one with 16 seconds before halftime, catching a 34-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen that gave the Bills a 10-7 lead.

Most teams would have just run out the clock after that, but not the Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes quickly marched them down the field and into range for Butker’s long field goal.

The Chiefs’ success in that situation shows why Mahomes was completely correct when he became angry at Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at halftime of the Chiefs’ loss to the Colts: In that game, Mahomes wanted to try to score before halftime, and Bieniemy called for the Chiefs to run out the clock.

With Mahomes as the quarterback, there’s no reason the Chiefs should ever take their foot off the gas. Even with 16 seconds left in the half, Mahomes has enough time to get the Chiefs into scoring range.

