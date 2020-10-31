Harrison Burton wins in Xfinity Series' return to Martinsville; Championship 4 set

Harrison Burton roared to his second straight victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ return to Martinsville Speedway as the Championship 4 field was determined for next week’s season finale.

Burton pushed the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota to a .355-second win, leading a race-high 81 of the 250 laps in the Draft Top 250. The Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate’s fourth victory of the season was his first at the .526-mile Virginia track and the fourth of his Xfinity Series career.

Only Chase Briscoe entered Martinsville with a clinched title shot, thanks to his victory earlier in the postseason’s Round of 8. Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley added their names to the list of four finalists who will battle for the Xfinity Series crown in next Saturday’s season finale (5 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Phoenix Raceway.

The playoff field was cut in half, with Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg eliminated from title contention.

Allgaier finished second with Gragson third, Jeb Burton fourth and Chastain rounding out the top five.

AJ Allmendinger led twice for 68 laps but fell from contention when his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet slowed with a flat left-rear tire with 37 laps remaining. He finished 26th, two laps down.

The 250-lapper marked the Xfinity Series’ first race at the historic Virginia track since 2006.

This story will be updated.