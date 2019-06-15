Harrison Burton tops rain-shortened opening Xfinity practice at Iowa; final practice canceled Settling in for just his second career Xfinity Series start, Harrison Burton looked like a veteran Saturday at Iowa Speedway, topping a rain-shortened opening practice. The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver paced the session with a best speed of 130.192 mph, circuiting the 7/8-mile track 31 times. MORE: Full practice results After a […]



The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver paced the session with a best speed of 130.192 mph, circuiting the 7/8-mile track 31 times.

After a day of reshuffling due to weather that saw this practice bumped to later in the evening, lightning entered the area with just under 30 minutes remaining in the session to halt all on-track activity.

Right behind Burton was teammate Christopher Bell in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at 130.112 mph. The talented 24-year-old is the most recent winner at the Newton, Iowa track.

Rounding out the top five were Austin Cindric in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford (130.063 mph), Noah Gragson in the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (129.977 mph) and Cole Custer in the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (129.817 mph).

Series points leader Tyler Reddick was eighth fastest with a speed of 128.834 mph in the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Final practice was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, but persistent wet weather forced a cancellation. The series is scheduled to race Sunday in the CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).