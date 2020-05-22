Harrison Burton takes ninth at Darlington Raceway

Harrison Burton finished ninth in the Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on Thursday.

The top 10 finish for Burton, his fifth of the year, added 28 points to his season total.

Burton started in 12th position. The second-year driver has one career victory, with five top-five finishes and nine results inside the top 10.

Thursday was Burton’s career start at Darlington Raceway.

The Huntersville, North Carolina native began the race five spots behind his career mark of 7.4, but finished one place ahead of his career average of 9.6.

Burton took on a field of 39 drivers on the way to his ninth-place finish. The race endured five cautions and 28 caution laps. There were 11 lead changes.

Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag in the race, and Kyle Busch followed in second. Justin Allgaier placed third, Austin Cindric took fourth, and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.

After Gragson won the first stage, Busch drove the No. 54 car to victory in Stage 2.

