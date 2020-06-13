Harrison Burton rises in late Homestead scramble, lands second Xfinity Series win

Harrison Burton roared to his second Xfinity Series win of the season Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, slicing to the front in a two-lap dash to the finish in the Hooters 250.

Burton led just two of the 167 laps in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota. His first win at the 1.5-mile South Florida track was the second of his NASCAR Xfinity Series career.

Austin Cindric placed second, and Noah Gragson — who led a race-high 83 laps — came home third in the final scramble with Anthony Alfredo fourth.

Earnhardt, in what’s scheduled be his lone Xfinity Series start of the year, led four laps and finished fifth in the JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet. Earnhardt retired from full time NASCAR Cup Series competition after the 2017 season.

Ryan Sieg won Stage 1 but his No. 39 Chevrolet spun with seven laps remaining in regulation to set up the final restart.

Chase Briscoe, who entered the race as the Xfinity Series points leader, was on pit road for the start of the event after his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford shed parts during pace laps. He lost six laps for repairs, but fought his way back to the lead lap and salvaged a seventh-place finish.

The race — originally scheduled March 21 before COVID-19 forced its postponement — was the first of two Xfinity Series events this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The track will also host Sunday’s Contender Boats 250 (noon ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), which is the second race in this year’s Dash 4 Cash bonus program.

This story will be updated.