Harrison Burton returning to JGR's Xfinity program for 2021
Harrison Burton will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021 and continue to pilot the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Friday in a release.
The 20-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, had a standout first season as a full-time driver in 2020. Burton claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Sunoco Rookie of the Year honor after a four-win run. He also had 15 top-five and 22 top-10 results — good for a 10.0 average finish and eighth in the standings.
Burton’s debut win came in the third race of the season on Feb. 29, 2020 at Auto Club Speedway. He beat then-teammate Riley Herbst to the finish by .455 seconds after leading a second-best 40 laps of the 150-lap event. The victory clinched Burton’s sport in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs.
Burton had one more win during the regular season — at Homestead-Miami Speedway in June. He wasn’t able to advance through the first round of the playoffs, getting the boot at the end of the Round of 12. In the Round of 8, though, Burton rattled off back-to-back wins at Texas Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, the last two races before the finale at Phoenix Raceway, where he placed sixth.
For the 2021 season, Burton will join Brandon Jones and the recently named Daniel Hemric as full-time drivers for JGR.
Prior to his first full-time season, Burton had nine starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, also with JGR. He had one top-five and five top-10 showings in his part-time role.
Burton spent one full season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Season with Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2019. He didn’t win any races, but he did have seven top fives and 11 tops 10. Burton made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Oct. 29, 2016 at Martinsville Speedway.
In 2017, Burton won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East — now known as the ARCA Menards Series East — championship.
