The Browns won’t have defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for their Thursday matchup with the Steelers and head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Tuesday press conference that defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a neck injury.

But at least a couple of players were able to return to practice on the short week, according to the team’s injury report.

Tight end Harrison Bryant (thumb, thigh) and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (illness) were upgraded from non-participants on Monday’s estimate to limited for Tuesday’s practice.

Bryant has caught five passes for 63 yards in Cleveland’s first two games.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (biceps) did not practice, along with Clowney (ankle) and Garrett (neck). Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee) was limited. And defensive end Isaiah Thomas (hand) was full.

The Browns will issue one more injury report before Thursday’s game that should provide some more clarity on who will be available.

Harrison Bryant, Chris Hubbard return to Browns practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk