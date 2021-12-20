The Browns are particularly shorthanded for Monday’s matchup with the Raiders, but they will have a couple of key offensive players for the contest.

Tight end Harrison Bryant is back after missing the Week 14 game against Baltimore with an ankle injury. He has 16 catches for 211 yards this season.

Receiver Anthony Schwartz is also active after missing time with a concussion. The rookie out of Auburn has eight receptions for 117 yards. He’s also averaged 21.1 yards on 14 kick returns.

Cleveland’s inactives are cornerback Greg Newsome (concussion), receiver Lawrence Cager, and defensive tackle Josiah Bronson.

The Raiders declared linebacker Will Compton out due to personal reasons on Monday afternoon. Tight end Darren Waller (knee/back) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) were previously declared out for the contest. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) was placed on injured reserve earlier on Monday.

Guard Jordan Simmons, offensive tackle Jackson Barton, and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers are Las Vegas’ remaining inactives.

With Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski out due to COVID-19, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be the team’s acting head coach. Cleveland’s chief of staff Callie Bronson will coach running backs with position coach Ryan Cordell also out due to COVID-19.

Harrison Bryant, Anthony Schwartz active for Browns-Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk