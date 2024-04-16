Harrison baseball finding success through ‘Mudita’

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Harrison baseball team finished off last season with a 2-12 record.

This year, Head Coach Max Cupp brought the Buddhist practice of ‘Mudita’ to the team. Mudita is defined as “altruistic, empathetic, and appreciative joy and pleasure. It is the joy one feels for another’s good fortune, accomplishments, or luck,” according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

After the term was introduced at the beginning of the season, the Panthers started off with 7 consecutive wins.

“Against Woodland Park we were down 7 to 1 and the energy brought us back up and we won that game,” said Harrison baseball senior, David Gomez.

Harrison wraps up the regular baseball season on May 9, against Palmer High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.