Harrison Barnes, two more Kings make preliminary FIBA World Cup squads

The Kings could have a pretty big presence in China later this summer.

Harrison Barnes (USA), Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica (both of Serbia) recently were named to their respective countries' premliminary rosters for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Bogdanovic and Bjelica are two of 34 players competing for a spot on the Serbian team, and Barnes and 19 other Americans will try to impress legendary coach Gregg Popovich for one of 12 spots on Team USA.

All three have (at least) a decent chance of representing their countries when the World Cup tips off in late August.

Bogdanovic helped lead the Serbs to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, while Bjelica won't have much NBA competition at his position. Barnes will face a stiffer challenge on Team USA, but his experience winning a gold medal as a reserve in Rio could give him a leg up, as USA Basketball tends to value players who have national-team experience. If -- or how -- that changes under Popovich remains to be seen.

Barnes might not the only King at USA Basketball's Aug. 5-9 training camp in Las Vegas. Young big man Marvin Bagley III reportedly is expected to be there as a member of the Select Team.