Harrison Barnes reportedly vows off grooming until Kings reach .500

Been wondering why Harrison Barnes has looked disheveled lately?

OK. Probably not. Odds are you haven’t been watching a whole lot of Sacramento Kings basketball.

Well, he has been.

And now we know why.

ESPN’s Tim McMahon reports that the Kings forward has vowed to stop shaving or cutting his hair until Sacramento reaches .500. Or the season ends. Whichever comes first.

He implemented his plan in December, according to McMahon.

Harrison Barnes isn’t cutting his hair or shaving until the Kings hit .500 or the season ends. He made the vow in mid-December and looks pretty rugged these days. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 12, 2020

Sow how that working out for Barnes?

Here’s what Barnes looked like as of Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

That beard's looking a little rough. It's only going to get rougher. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The emerging afro could easily be passed off as an intentional style choice. That beard, though. That’s a little rough. There’s definitely no grooming happening there.

It’s gonna be a while

If he sticks to his reported vow, there won’t be anytime soon. Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Kings sat at 21-32. A best-case scenario would see Barnes visiting his barber after a March 8 victory over the Toronto Raptors. And that would entail an 11-game winning streak.

The Kings aren’t going on an 11-game winning streak. He’s much more likely to end the season on April 15 against the Golden State Warriors with four months of unkempt growth instead of a clean shave.

The upside for Barnes in the midst of a mostly miserable Kings season? Maybe he gets an endorsement deal with a men’s grooming company.

