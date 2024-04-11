Harrison Barnes reflects on Kings’ 1-3 road trip, looks ahead to crucial matchup with Pelicans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following the Thursday’s morning shootaround, Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the evening’s matchup with the Pelicans, Sacramento’s 0-4 record against New Orleans this season, having the final three regular season games in four nights on the home court, the magnitude of these remaining contests and collectively trying to do whatever they can to get a win.

Thursday’s game between the Kings and Pelicans will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. from Golden 1 Center.

