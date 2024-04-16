Harrison Barnes previews Kings matchup against the familiar Warriors in Tuesday’s Play-In game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the close games each time the Kings and Warriors meet up, looks ahead to Tuesday night’s Play-In game between the two teams in Sacramento, missing the impact of Malik Monk, the challenge of a winner take all contest and what Jordi Fernandez will bring the Brooklyn Nets as head coach.
