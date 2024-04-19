Harrison Barnes looks ahead to tonight’s Play-In finale with his Kings and the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (KTXL) – Following the team’s morning shootaround in New Orleans, Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about Friday night’s matchup with the Pelicans, Sacramento needing to snap an 0-5 streak against the Pels to avoid elimination and the emergence of Keon Ellis.

Friday’s Play-In game between the Kings and the Pelicans tips-off from New Orleans at 6:30 p.m.

