Harrison Barnes with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 12/29/2020
McFarland held Haskins up against another notable quarterback bust, JaMarcus Russell.
Jon Gruden says final play vs. Dolphins 'most horrific play I've ever been associated with"
Cam Newton has said all the right things this year, but the Patriots QB couldn't help but blow off some steam after Monday's brutal loss to the Bills.
Washington's injury situation is of utmost importance to the Cowboys fans heading into Week 17.
Bill Belichick and Bills head coach Sean McDermott had a long embrace after Buffalo's 38-9 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Monday night. McDermott explained what it meant to him after the game.
One of the big takeaways from the two-game set against the Pacers has been the play of rookie Payton Pritchard. Jaylen Brown had some high praise for the diminutive guard after Boston's win Tuesday night.
There's only one week left of this painful guessing game.
The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday involving Tampa Bay and Philadelphia. The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.
College football isn't competitive anymore. It's Alabama and Clemson. It's the haves and the have-nots. Is there a way to fix that?
Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench.
Westbrook was clearly upset at the result of Washington's game on Tuesday.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team is not ready to fill the void left by Marquese Chriss' absence, but that could change.
The Bucks clearly had this game circled on their calendar.
A report from Adam Schefter shows that some teams in the NFL have shown some interest in signing Dwayne Haskins now that he is a free agent.
The Lakers' youth movement predictably didn't enjoy constant speculation about a looming Anthony Davis trade.
In the waning moments of Week 16, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo lined up to kick a 39-yard field goal that would have sent the game into overtime.
The team also waived CB Dee Virgin from the practice squad.
The Steelers’ decision to rest Ben Roethlisberger and other key starters on Sunday against the Browns is great news in Cleveland. Not so much in Baltimore, Indianapolis and Miami. With the Browns, Ravens, Colts and Dolphins all competing in the AFC wild card race, a win for the Browns hurts the Ravens, Colts and Dolphins. [more]
Was this a dirty hit by Jaylon Smith, or just part of football?
We look at the Jets' possibilities now that they're locked into the No. 2 pick, plus all the winners and losers from the first round of bowl games.