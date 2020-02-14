Harrison Barnes apparently not cutting hair, shaving until Kings hit .500 or season ends

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

The Kings beat the Warriors on Dec. 15 to become 12-14.

Somewhere around that time, Harrison Barnes got carried away.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:


After beating Golden State, Sacramento lost eight straight. The Kings (21-33) are now 12 games under .500.

Here’s how Barnes looked during the win over the Warriors:

<em>Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images</em>
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

And here’s how he looked during Sacramento’s loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday:

<em>AP Photo/Brandon Wade</em>
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

This is almost certainly bound to be another embarrassing chapter in the Kings’ dreadful history. At minimum, they’d have to go 19-7 from here to reach .500 before the season ends.

The big question: How embarrassing will this be?

Barnes becoming increasingly shaggy over the next two months would be hilarious in own right. But if he gives up and cuts his hair sooner? That’d be a new low point more-recent low point.

What to Read Next