Harrison Bader still hopes to play for Yankees despite being placed on waivers

May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the Yankees in last place, and the organization looking to see what they have in their prospects, it was still a bit of a shock when the team reportedly placed Harrison Bader on waivers.

It turns out it was a surprise to the outfielder as well.

The 29-year-old, free-agent-to-be said he found out the news just minutes before the team’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. He was in the lunchroom when the news flashed on ESPN. Despite the news, and how he received it, the Bronxville native is taking it all in stride.

“Regardless of what happens or will happen, just getting the opportunity to play in this uniform, and I still hopefully do get the opportunity to play in this uniform, everyday is a blessing and an absolute gift,” Bader said after the Yankees’ 4-2 win. “I’m a New York City kid and I never in a million years thought I’d play in the big leagues let alone the New York Yankees.

“Just the opportunity has been incredible and I’ve loved every second of it. Whatever happens, happens, I understand it’s a business. I’m a long ways away from being a pup in the Cardinals organization. It’s all about the ball and I love playing ball, it’s been a blast so far and I guess we’ll see what happens.”

The Yankees acquired Bader from the Cardinals for Jordan Montgomery last August. The outfielder was in a walking boot when the Yankees traded for him, but he became a fan-favorite after his incredible postseason run.

In nine games last October, Bader went 13-for-52 (.250) with five home runs and nine RBI. If he’s claimed by a potential playoff team, he can try to put his bat and elite defense to use. But that possibility isn’t on Bader’s mind.

“I just go day-by-day. Let the baseball world and that side take care of itself,” he said.

He does admit that he’s human and he does feel a bit weird knowing he can be claimed in the coming days, but says he still has a job to do with the Yankees.

“It is what it is. When you get the opportunity to play baseball especially in the big leagues you don’t take it for granted you put the work in,” Bader said. “You just keep your head on what you can control. What I can control is to continue my preparation.”

“Once you get in between the white lines you turn it off,” he added. “You have a decision to make. You either go one way and let it eat you up and can't perform or do your best to put in good at-bats. A game is still being played and we want to win over here.”

Bader’s first full season with the Yankees has not been what he or the organization would have liked. Injuries have kept Bader from manning centerfield for the entire season and his bat has not reached the same heights as last October.

The outfielder is slashing .239/.275/.640 in 285 at-bats this season with seven home runs and 37 RBI. But his defense remains top notch.

Teams have 48 hours to claim Bader or he'll remain a Yankee. But until he is, Bader will likely be in the Yankees’ lineup again Wednesday when the team looks to win their first series since the Royals series in late July.



