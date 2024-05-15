Harrisburg woman promoting tennis for Midstate youth through free program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – May is National Tennis Month and a Harrisburg woman has been on a mission since 2019 to ensure every child in Central Pennsylvania has the opportunity to play through Angel’s Tennis Empowerment Program.

“The program presents the idea that children from anywhere should be able to play the game of tennis,” said Angela Manigault.

Manigault, who was born and raised in Harrisburg, has been involved in the Midstate tennis community for over 13 years. In June 2019 Manigualt presented Harrisburg with the idea of her partnering with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to create Angel’s Tennis Empowerment Program.

It turned out Harrisburg was looking to include tennis in their summer programs.

“Children (came) up to us at the high school in the city (while we were playing), Manigault said. “They were really interested in joining in. It got to the point where we would bring extra racquets and at the end of our fun time we gave half an hour to the kids.”

Manigault has now been running the free, 9-week program for children ages six to 18 in Harrisburg since June 2019.

“We even encourage the parents to participate,” Manigault said. “We also encourage children from surrounding areas, so you don’t have to be in the city to participate.”

Manigault said they teach the basics of tennis, have fun events such as cookouts, and teach the children the importance of eating healthy.

However, one of the most important things Manigualt believes children take away from the program is a connection to their community.

“It helps children engage with the community a lot better in the City of Harrisburg,” Manigault said. “I try to bring in as many kids as possible because it allows them to engage with different individuals that they never thought they’d engage (with) before.”

Manigault hosts “Fun Fridays” throughout the program where the kids are encouraged to bring jump ropes, baseball bats, and other outdoor activity supplies so the children can further bond.

The other thing Manigault hopes children learn from the program is that there are opportunities outside of the typical sports they probably see on TV like baseball and football.

“In the inner city communities, they look forward to playing basketball and football because of what they see on TV (as) a possibility of what they can have in the future,” Manigault said. “What they don’t know a lot about is tennis.”

Manigault brings her laptop to their practices to show them examples of athletes such as Serena Williams, Coco Gauf, and Danielle Collins and the opportunities they have gotten through tennis. She said it’s important for them to have opportunities outside of the “mainstream” sports because not everyone can make it in football or basketball.

“It just opens their eyes to a broader aspect of what is going on and what they can do,” Manigault said.

Even if the kids don’t pursue tennis professionally, if she can encourage them to play for fun throughout the rest of their lives Manigault said it will help them be healthier individuals.

“Tennis has proven to be one of the healthiest sports out there,” Manigault said. “Playing tennis just for three hours per week can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease by 56%. One long-term study shows tennis players add 9.7 years to their life.”

Angel’s Tennis Empowerment Program starts June 10 this year and runs until Aug. 9. The sessions are from 4-8 p.m. and take place at Morrison/Sunshine Park and the John Harris tennis courts. Those interested in joining should email angelstennisprogram@yahoo.com

“(Tennis) allows them to unleash the potential within themselves,” Manigault said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.