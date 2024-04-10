Harrisburg Senators sold, will remain on City Island

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators announced Wednesday that they have been sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).

All front office staff will remain the same and Team President Kevin Kulp will keep his position. The Senators will still play in FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

DBH owns 30 different minor league teams, including the Altoona Curve and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Late principal owner Mark Butler, who was the CEO of Ollies Bargain Outlet, bought a majority ownership stake of the Senators in 2014. When Butler passed away in 2019 the Butler family continued to operate the Senators with the help of Kulp.

“While the sale is bittersweet for the Butler family, marking the end of Mark’s tenure with the Harrisburg Senators, the Butler family is thrilled to pass the torch to DBH,” said Kulp. “DBH will provide long-term stability for the franchise and help write the next chapter of Senators history while building incredible experiences offered at FNB Field.”

Harrisburg has a deep baseball history dating back to the early 19th century when the city was home to Minor and Negro League games until the 1950s. FNB Field was constructed in the same location where those games were played.

“I want to thank the Butler family, along with Kevin Kulp and his team, for their amazing partnership and dedication to the Harrisburg Senators, and ensuring that Mark Butler’s vision lives on,” said City of Harrisburg Mayor, Wanda R.D. Williams. “Welcoming DBH to Harrisburg ensures that Minor League Baseball will continue to prosper at FNB Field with the dedication, investment and expertise they bring to our community.”

The Senators have had multiple top Nationals prospects play for them including Trea Turner, Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper, and Juan Soto.

“I’d like to thank Senators Partners and the Butler family for their partnership and dedication to Washington Nationals player development over the past several years,” said Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, Mike Rizzo. “We look forward to continued growth and success as we enter this new relationship with Diamond Baseball Holdings.”

The Senators noted that this transaction, “subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions,” will happen quickly.

