Harrisburg Senators to host 1K Beer Run

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Senators are hosting their fan-favorite 1K Beer Run before Tuesday’s game against the Hartford Yard Goats.

Fans 21 years old and older can buy a special price ticket which includes their game ticket, beer run participation (which includes two 12 oz. beers as part of the event) and a $5 donation to ZERO—The End of Prostate Cancer.

In addition, the Senators announced they are including a root beer run for kids immediately after the beer run. The root beer run ticket includes their game ticket, a $5 donation to ZERO, root beer, and a fun run around FNB Fields’ warning track.

The beer run is slated to begin at 5:20 p.m., and the root beer run is to follow. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m., as the Senators look to hold 1st place in the Eastern League Southwest.

The Senators will also be hosting Walking Taco Night, and the Kid Zone is free on Tuesdays.

Our own Allie Berube will be reporting live from FNB Field.

