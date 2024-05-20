Harrisburg Senator named Eastern League Player of Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg Senator player was named the Eastern League Player of the Week today.

Left fielder Andrew Pinckney earned the honor after driving in seven runs and hitting two homers last week with a .429 batting average and a .905 slugging percentage.

Pinckney was a 4th round pick of the Washington Nationals in the 2023 Draft. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama native played for four teams last season, joining Harrisburg for four games. With the Senators this season Pinckney has appeared in 36 games with 41 hits, 22 runs, 19 RBI, and three home runs.

Pinckney owns a .279 BA this season and a .427 slugging percentage.

The 23-year-old entered this season as the 17th-ranked Nationals protect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Senators will face Akron next on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at FNB Field.

