Harrisburg High alum qualifies for 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Jakari Lomax, a Harrisburg native, has qualified for the 2024 Olympic Trials in the triple jump.

The decorated Youngstown State University track and field athlete will compete in the trials on June 30 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Lomax, a fifth-year, is only the fourth athlete in the university’s history to earn qualifying status at the U.S. Trials.

Lomax will be competing against 23 other athletes. The Harrisburg High School alum earned his place with his personal-best triple jump of 15.83m which he executed at the Miami Hurricanes Alumni Invitational on April 6.

This season Lomax won his fourth outdoor Horizon League title in May, advancing to the NCAA East Prelims for his third career appearance. Lomax won the Horizon League title with a 15.67m leap and won five indoor Horizon League titles in the event.

Lomax became the first Penguin in history to win the triple jump as a freshman and has since continued to capture titles.

Lomax was the 2018 PIAA State Champion in the triple jump. His high school personal best was a 14.83m triple jump.

