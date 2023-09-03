Harrisburg football's passing game powers 33-28 win over Brandon Valley

The excitement before the 23rd annual Pigskin Classic was palpable.

Fans spent an hour and a half tailgating outside the Brandon Valley high school football field before the game with 2000-2010s bops playing in the background. Then they walked into the stadium, most donning either Brandon Valley jerseys or the new sleek black, red and white Pigskin Classic T-Shirts.

Brandon Valley Lynx fans chant during the game against the Harrisburg Tigers at Brandon Valley Football Field in Brandon, South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

On the away side of the bleachers, fans wore burgundy and gold Harrisburg T-shirts and the Tigers' student section wore neon green, pink and orange crossing guard jackets.

Needless to say, everyone in attendance was pumped for this one, and the players delivered with an offensive showcase. The Tigers passing game broke through in the third quarter to help them earn the 33-28 win.

The two sides were evenly matched through the first quarter, but at multiple points it looked like Harrisburg had lost all momentum. In the second quarter they failed to capitalize on great field position after a bad punt from Brandon Valley had them starting from the 30-yard line. Instead, the Tigers were four and out, and on Brandon Valley’s first play of the ensuing drive senior quarterback Jack Thue threw a 75-yard bomb to senior wide receiver Landon Dulaney for the touchdown.

Harrisburg’s Max Carlson (10) gets tackled by Brandon Valley’s Nolan Pudwill (17) at Brandon Valley Football Field in Brandon, South Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

A drive later, the Tigers made the gutsy decision to go for it on 4th and 17 and it paid dividends. Junior quarterback Sam Knuth connected with senior wide receiver Max Carlson for a 21-yard touchdown pass that gave them a 20-14 lead.

The Knuth-Carlson connection was a big part of Harrisburg’s offense. The two linked up seven times in the first half alone for 89 yards.

The Tigers took a commanding lead after that play, scoring a total of 19 unanswered points: a rushing touchdown from Knuth and an 80-yard touchdown reception from senior wide receiver Tytan Tryon, to give Harrisburg a 33-14 lead.

But Brandon Valley refused to go away. Thuey led the Lynx down the field and got into the endzone twice. Brandon Valley recovered an onside kick which opened the door for those two quick touchdowns that cut the deficit to five.

Brandon Valley senior cornerback Kaleb Briest picked off a pass at the 37-yard line with 3:57 left in the game to give the Lynx one last shot at the comeback, but the Tigers were able to hold them off to win the game.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Harrisburg football's passing game powers 33-28 win over Brandon Valley