Harrisburg football using sting of state championship loss to fuel 2023 season

A Harrisburg football player tackles another player during practice at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Whenever a team enters a new season after losing the state championship game the previous year, they either use it as motivation or decide to wipe it from their minds and focus on the new season at hand.

Harrisburg has taken a hybrid approach, landing somewhere in between. The coaches have only mentioned their championship loss a few times, but it’s still fresh in some of their players' minds.

The Tigers went 9-3 last season and made it all the way to the state championship game where they lost to Jefferson, 48-21. They enter this season as one of the favorites to return to the DakotaDome.

“We have to understand it's a whole new group,” said Harrisburg coach Brandon White. “We have players that played on that team, but attitude, leadership's changed … We have to be us, the 2023 version not the 2022 version.”

Head coach Brandon White watches players practice plays at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The players understand that, but the ones who played key roles on that state runner-up team haven’t forgotten how close they were to the ultimate goal.

“It definitely still stings,” senior wide receiver Max Carlson said before practice. “I still think about it a lot … It motivates us all the time.”

The Tigers return 10 starters from a year ago across the offense and defense. Offensively, they return one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the state, including Carlson, Tytan Tryon, and Cale Morton. They'll have junior Sam Knuth lead the offense from the quarterback position after losing Dylan Elrod to graduation.

Titan Tryon (84) talks to Argus Leader’s Jonathan Fernandez during an interview at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Defensively, they'll have an experienced secondary with safeties Jaxson Wolbrink, Coen Cook, and cornerback Logan O’Connor all returning for their senior seasons.

The biggest question mark for this team is their lack of experience on the defensive line, but White said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from Rizg Osman, Aiden Costain and Payton Blackwelder up front.

With the number of new starters the Tigers are bringing into the fray, chemistry could also be a concern. But Tryon said attending football camps throughout the summer has helped bring the team together.

A Harrisburg football player taps the top of another player’s helmet during practice at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota on Friday, August 11, 2023.

White said he’s still working on fine-tuning his game plan and picking plays that highlight his team’s talents a week and a half away from the team's season opener, a state championship rematch with Jefferson on Aug. 25. He said while some of his players may have revenge on their mind, the game against the Cavaliers will serve as a great barometer for where they are.

While Harrisburg is still nailing down its game plan and working on a few new players, the goal remains the same as it is every year.

“Get to the chip,” Tryon said. “That’s the number one goal at all times.”

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

