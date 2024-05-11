Harrisburg Archery Club fostering Central Pennsylvania’s love of archery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Archery Day is May 11 which celebrates the sport and the people who love it. The Harrisburg Archery Club is made of about 150 members who have been brought together by their interest in shooting.

“A group of archers (would get) together and shoot in Reservoir Park in Harrisburg and they purchased this land,” said Todd Herrman, Vice President of the Harrisburg Archery Club (HAC). “We’ve built it up ever since.”

The club sits on 20 acres of land and offers indoor and outdoor archery including field archery and 3D archery. The members offer classes to those wanting to learn to shoot, host tournaments and give a place for those who love to shoot to do so.

“What’s nice about this club is I find that all the time, with everybody here, there isn’t anybody that’s afraid to help out another person,” Herman said.

Herman, field captain Don Price, secretary Megan Snow and treasurer Melissa Rider have all been involved in archery for at least a decade. Herman has been shooting for over 50 years, Price for over 40 years, Snow for 30 years and Rider 11.

They all emphasize that a huge draw of the sport, besides being able to refine skills that can help in aspects such as hunting, is the camaraderie that comes with it.

“It’s like a whole other family,” Herman said. “And I’ve found very few people over 50-something years shooting archery that aren’t nice people to shoot with. I’ve shot all over the place, shot all over the world. . . and it’s hard to find bad people associated with archery.”

Another plus they highlighted about archery is its accessibility. They say it’s truly a sport for everyone. The oldest member of HAC is 99 years old and they still come out to the grounds and shoot.

Casey Kaufhold gives a breakdown of her Olympic archery gear

“Anyone any age, any size, disability, no disability, there’s blind archers, armless archers. . . there’s really not any barriers,” said Snow. “It’s just a great community.”

Although HAC is a great place to learn and socialize with other archers, they are also home to highly competitive professional archers.

“There’s USA Archery. . .and what’s known as the National Field Archery Association, the NFAA, and we’ve had numerous members throughout the years, our president including one, that have won national titles in their classification whether it be indoors or outdoors,” Snow said.

Besides sending members to compete at these high-level competitions, HAC also hosts tournaments, some of which are for the national levels.

They were chosen this year to host an indoor national tournament and an outdoor national tournament, which will take place in June. They also held an indoor state competition this year.

“We try to hold as many shoots as we can to help promote the sport, get people out shooting and also to help our club keep going,” Snow said.

They all recommend that anyone interested in trying archery sign up for a class. Although HAC offers classes, they also noted that Lancaster Archery Supply offers a university and other resources that are beneficial to those new to the sport.

“Get into a class,” said Price. “Because if you do it yourself, there are a lot of bad habits that you could develop. If you’re just starting out it’s best to try to find a qualified instructor.”

The club also highlighted how great Central Pennsylvania is for those into archery, stating that there are shoots within an hour of the Harrisburg area every weekend from January to August.

Harrisburg Archery Club encourages anyone who wants to try archery to reach out to them through their website.



Don Price, Megan Snow, Todd Herman and Melisssa Rider all shooting.



Don Price, Megan Snow, Todd Herman and Melisssa Rider all shooting.

Megan Snow and Don Price shooting

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.