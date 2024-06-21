Harrisburg’s Antonio Perez rising fast in boxing ranks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a new rising star in boxing from right here in Harrisburg out of Capital Punishment Boxing Club as Antonio Perez is making waves in WBC Boxing.

The Harrisburg native was already the WBC International Champion, but added another belt on June 7 with the WBC Fecarbox Title after beating Antonio Williams by unanimous decision on Don King Productions.

Perez is a perfect 10-0 in just two years of professional boxing with five knock outs. The perfect start has put a lot of pressure on the 22 year old.

“I’m definitely feeling the pressure but you know they say pressure breaks pipes and I’m ready for whatever,” Perez said. “I stay in the gym and I stay ready. I’ve been doing this since I was 11 years old, nothing has changed I’m ready for whatever they throw at me.”

Perez embraces the grind of professional boxing, and has made sure to keep himself grounded in his hometown through it all.

“Got a lot of early mornings, got a lot of late nights, you got a lot of days where you don’t feel like getting up, but you still got to push through it,” Perez said.

“My motivation is my family and my loved ones, they’re all counting on me back home in Harrisburg so I just look at them and think about my future,” Perez said. “That’s what motivates me every day.”

Perez can now relax for a little and spend time with family and his dog, as he has not yet scheduled his next bout.

