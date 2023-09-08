Harris, Wildkats top Polson

Sep. 8—COLUMBIA FALLS — The Columbia Falls Wildkats bounced back from their Tuesday draw in Bigfork with a 9-1 win at home against the Poison Pirates on Thursday.

"I thought our team executed what we wanted to play," Wildkats coach Thomas Clark said. "To bounce back from an emotional game against Bigfork and get the result today, that was really good to see."

Josie Harris scored a hat trick and had three helpers, and assist leader Hope McAtee scored two goals and three assists for the Wildkats, who led 4-0 at the half.

Onnikka Lawrence added two goals, and Riley Byrd and Mila Johns each added a goal.

Myranda Heiser scored Polson's goal in the 67th minute.

Polson goalkeeper Ellie Dupuis made 26 saves.

"She made some saves that are really uncommon at this level," Clark said. "Hats off to her, elite level goalkeeping."

Polson 0 1 — 1

Columbia Falls 4 5 — 9

CF — Riley Byrd (Josie Harris) 23:00

CF — Harris (Hope McAtee) 33:00

CF — McAtee (Harris) 35:00

CF — Mila Johns 37:00

CF — McAtee (Harris) 58:00

CF — Harris (McAtee) 60:00

CF — Harris (Byrd) 63:00

P — Myranda Heiser 67:00

CF — Onnikka Lawrence (McAtee) 69:00

CF — Lawrence (Kenzee West) 79:00

Shots — Polson 4, CF 35. Goalie saves — Polson 26 (Ellie Dupuis), CF 4 (Erica Burguire, Elaina Dorr). Corner kicks — Polson 0, CF 9. Fouls — Polson 2, CF 12. Cards — none.

Boys

Whitefish 7, Libby 0

WHITEFISH — Six different players scored for the Whitefish Bulldogs in a 7-0 win over the Libby Loggers in Northwest A boys soccer on Thursday.

Collin Lyman got things started two minutes into the game, then Ryder Elliott, Preston McPherson and Kyler Jonson scored to give Whitefish a 4-0 halftime lead.

Elliott scored again in the 54th minute. Logan Bingham and Tristan Irwin capped off the scoring. Jackson Dorvall and McPherson each had two assists.

Libby 0 0 — 0

Whitefish 4 3 — 7

WF — Collin Lyman (Preston McPherson) 2:00

WF — Ryder Elliott (McPherson) 12:00

WF — McPherson 27:00

WF — Kyler Jonson 35:00

WF — Elliott (Jackson Dorvall) 54:00

WF — Logan Bingham (Dorvall) 63:00

WF — Tristan Irwin (Griffin Gunlikson) 77:00

Shots — Libby 4, WF 16. Goalie saves — Libby 0 (J. Canizares, A. Thomas), WF 4 (C. Dow, E. Bourque, B Bungener). Corner kicks — Libby 2, WF 5. Fouls — Libby 6, WF 11.

Columbia Falls 4, Polson 0

COLUMBIA FALLS — Kai Golan and Max Everett each scored twice to lift the Columbia Falls Wildcats to a 4-0 win over the Polson Pirates on Thursday.

Rafe Rusche made 13 saves for the shutout.

"It's the most competitive Polson team we've seen in years," Wildcats coach O'Brien Byrd said. "They played us super well. Rafe Rusche was the star of the game. He had a heck of a day in the office."

Polson 0 0 — 0

Columbia Falls 3 1 — 4

CF — Max Everett (Traic Fainter) 8:00

CF — Kai Golan (River Wolford) 11:00

CF — Everett 35:00

CF — Golan (Wolford) 69:00

Shots — Polson 15, CF 18. Goalie saves — Polson 12 (Maddox Bird), CF 13 (Rafe Rusche). Corner kicks — Polson 4, CF 6. Fouls — Polson 14, CF 11. Cards — Polson 1, CF 1.