Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

  • Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Xavier's Paul Scruggs shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze (10), Bo Hodges (1) and Bryce Golden during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Xavier's Paul Scruggs shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze (10), Bo Hodges (1) and Bryce Golden during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Butler's Chuck Harris (3) drives past Xavier's Dwon Odom (11) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Butler's Chuck Harris (3) drives past Xavier's Dwon Odom (11) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Butler's Bryce Nze (10) and Bo Hodges (1) defend Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Butler's Bryce Nze (10) and Bo Hodges (1) defend Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Xavier's Zach Freemantle, right, shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    7/7

    Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

    Xavier's Zach Freemantle, right, shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Xavier's Paul Scruggs shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze (10), Bo Hodges (1) and Bryce Golden during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Butler's Chuck Harris (3) drives past Xavier's Dwon Odom (11) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Butler's Bryce Nze (10) and Bo Hodges (1) defend Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Xavier's Zach Freemantle, right, shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) Chuck Harris was clutch for Butler, drilling a straightaway 3-pointer and then sinking the game-winning free throws with three seconds left in overtime as the tenth-seeded Bulldogs ousted Xavier 70-69 in the Big East tournament on Wednesday night.

The win moves Butler (10-14) into a quarterfinal against second-seeded and No. 17-ranked Creighton on Thursday. The teams split their regular-season games.

Xavier (13-8), the tournament seventh seed, shot the lights out in the first half, making 17 of 29 shots (59%) and building a 40-26 halftime lead.

Harris, who was 0-of-6 shooting by halftime, came alive with an early 3-pointer in the second half as Butler began a long climb back into the game. Bryce Golden added 20 points, with 12 in the second half, and Bryce Nze 19.

Dwon Odom and Zach Freemantle led Xavier with 14 points each, a career-high for Odom. Paul Scruggs and Colby Jones added 10 each.

Scruggs made two free throws to lift Xavier into a 69-68 lead with 18 seconds left in overtime. He had gone scoreless from 7:33 of the first half until the first minute of overtime.

Harris made a 3 to put Butler ahead 62-59, its first lead since 9-7. Bo Hodges added another 3 and it was 65-61. Counting a pair of free throws to force overtime at 59-59, Harris scored 10 of Butler's last 13 points.

For a nine-minute span of the second half, Butler outscored Xavier 18-7. The Musketeers missed 12 of 15 shots in that stretch.

Nze, despite being listed as questionable to play because of an ankle injury, scored 13 of Butler's 26 points in the first half. He made 7 of 9 shots including a career-high 4-of-4 shooting from behind the 3-point arc as Butler closed to 52-45 with 7:38 remaining, His last two 3s pulled Butler to 50-40 and then 52-45.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • K-State cruises to 71-50 win over TCU in Big 12 tourney

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Nijel Pack hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Mike McGuirl added 17 and ninth-seeded Kansas State used a pair of big runs to beat eighth-seeded TCU 71-50 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. RJ Nembhard had 11 points and Mike Miles nine to lead the Horned Frogs (12-14), who lost four straight and seven of their last eight to give coach Jamie Dixon his first losing season in 18 years as a college head coach. Kansas State and TCU have met in the past four Big 12 Tournaments, and the Wildcats beat the Horned Frogs in the final game played before last season's tournament was cancelled before the quarterfinals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Williams dominates inside as Duke rolls to ACC quarters

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Freshman Mark Williams set season highs with 23 points and 19 rebounds for his second double-double, Matthew Hurt added 20 points, and No. 10 seed Duke eased by seventh-seeded Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Williams is just the third Duke player over the last 25 seasons with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a conference tournament game, joining Marvin Bagley III and Shelden Williams, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Williams' 19 rebounds were also the most by a freshman in ACC tournament history.

  • March Madness betting: Despite losing season, Kentucky still among most popular conference tournament bets

    Despite a 9-15 overall record and an 8-9 mark in SEC play, Kentucky is receiving the most SEC tournament betting action.

  • ASU's Alonzo Verge impressed, but not surprised, by teammate Jaelen House's breakout performance

    Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Earl Watson and P.J. Carlesimo speak with No. 8 Arizona State men's basketball's Alonzo Verge after the Sun Devils' 64-59 victory over No. 9 Washington State in round one of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. Verge scored a season-high 26 points in the win but was quick to praise teammate Jaelen House for the victory. Next up for No. 8 Arizona State, a date with No. 1 Oregon in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

  • UTSA advances to C-USA Quarterfinals

    Roadrunners hold off Charlotte 72-62 in first round of Conference USA tournament Free 30-Days | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram Contact Us | Refer-a-friend Promo Jacob Germany finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds against Charlotte on Wednesday night.

  • Georgetown beats Marquette in opener of Big East tournament

    NEW YORK (AP) Qudus Wahab had 19 points and seven rebounds and Georgetown limited Marquette to 14 first-half points in posting a 68-49 victory in the opening game of the Big East Conference tournament at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Jahvon Blair came off the bench and added a game-high 20 points for the eighth-seeded Hoyas (10-12), who are 7-4 since returning to action following a pause for COVID-19 issues. D.J. Carton had 17 points to lead Marquette (13-14), which made six field goals in the first half, including 2 of 13 from long range.

  • Photo Gallery: K-State beats TCU in round one, 71-50

    See photos from the K-State round one win over TCU in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City

  • 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in the NCAA tournament

    With Kentucky and Duke on the outside looking in, some top players are going to be watching the tourney from home. Here are the 10 best NBA prospects you won't see in this year's tournament.

  • Drexel's headed to NCAAs for the first time in 25 years

    Mate Okros scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and sixth-seeded Drexel is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 25 years after defeating eighth-seeded Elon 63-56 in the championship game of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday night. The Dragons, whose last NCAA appearance came in 1996 as a member of the America East Conference, were 10 of 17 from 3-point range and went 29 of 51 in their three wins. Xavier Bell added 11 points, and was one of three players with two 3s for Drexel (12-7), which played four games at James Madison's Atlantic Union Bank Center this season and only two at home due to COVID issues.

  • Washington tenders Kyle Allen

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that the team is continuing to explore all of its options at the quarterback position and they moved to formally make sure Kyle Allen is one of those options later in the day. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team has tendered [more]

  • Williams helps Minnesota knock off Northwestern 51-46

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a 51-46 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers advance to take on fifth-seeded and No. 9 ranked Ohio State on Thursday. Minnesota pulled out the win despite shooting a paltry 37% (18 for 49) while making just 10 of 24 (42%) from the foul line.

  • No. 6 Baylor women end regular season 96-73 over No. 17 WVU

    Queen Egbo had a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 Baylor beat No. 17 West Virginia 96-73 on Monday night in the Big 12's final regular season game. NaLyssa Smith had 13 points for the Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12), who had already wrapped up their 11th consecutive regular season conference title. Kirsten Deans had 22 points to lead West Virginia (19-5, 13-5) before fouling out of the game, while Esmery Martinez had 13 points.

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • Phil Mickelson out of Top 100 for first time in 28 years

    Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years. In the new rankings released Monday, Mickelson was ranked No. 101, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. Additionally, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who was ranked No. 1 early in June 2020, fell out of the top 10, replaced by Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

  • WFT places franchise tag on G Brandon Scherff for 2nd straight season

    The Washington Football Team knows a thing or two about racking up franchise tags.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."