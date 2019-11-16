Harris passes for 5 TDs, Morgan St beats Virginia Lynchburg

BALTIMORE (AP) -- DeAndre Harris threw for 317 yards and five touchdowns, Manasseh Bailey had 177 receiving yards and four scores, and Morgan State beat Virginia Lynchburg 59-26 on Saturday.

Morgan State led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter but scored 22 unanswered points in the second for a 36-12 lead at the break. The Bears had passing touchdowns of 11, 17, 44, 48, and 87 yards.

Wesley Wolfolk added 124 receiving yards and two TDs for Morgan State (3-8). He also threw for a touchdown in the first half to Bailey. Jabriel Johnson rushed for 124 yards and a TD and Joshua Chase added 100 yards and a score.

Morgan State has won two straight for the first time this season, including an upset of then-No. 14 North Carolina A&T, after opening with five straight losses. The Bears will conclude the season next Saturday on the road against Beltway-rival Howard.

Sherman Brown passed for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Virginia Lynchburg (0-9), which was coming off a 58-7 loss against Southern. Marcus Davis added 173 yards passing, also with two TDs and an INT.