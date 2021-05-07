Harris named Cardinal Stritch's boys basketball coach

May 7—Cardinal Stritch has selected Sedron Harris as its next boys head basketball coach to replace Jamie Kachmarik.

Kachmarik resigned his post last month after seven successful seasons to take over the program at St. Francis de Sales.

Harris, 34, comes to Stritch after spending the past two seasons as a freshman coach at St. John's Jesuit. He was previously an assistant coach for two seasons at Maumee, one season at Maumee Valley, and also coaches AAU basketball in the local Hopson Elite program.

He takes over a Cardinals program that experienced its best boys basketball era in school history under Kachmarik, whose teams were 132-41 overall and 68-17 in Toledo Area Athletic Conference play.

Under Kachmarik, Cardinal Stritch won three TAAC championships, advanced to three regionals, and in 2019 reached the Division III state semifinals. In 2019 he was named Northwest District and Blade coach of the year. This past season, the Cardinals lost to Archbold in a D-III district final.

"I believe coach Kachmarik laid a great foundation," Harris said. "They've been able to do great things in the TAAC, and go down to the state. I want to continue to build on that with the guys who are here, from [returning players] Kam Hughes to Brenden Revels and Christian Burton, and a few others. The talent is already here."

Harris acknowledged his lack of head coaching experience, but said he is prepared for the challenge.

Advertisement

"I'm bringing in a strong staff to support me in every aspect from scouting to film to study," he said. "Guys who have worked at the college level. I'm surrounding myself with the necessary tools to keep that momentum going. The energy and the effort and the dedication to detail are already there."

Harris is a 2006 Scott graduate and played in the Bulldogs program.

"We liked him as a person," Stritch athletic director Dick Cromwell said of selecting Harris. "Talking about basketball, talking about the total kid, and about the importance of working with the kids in the classroom, and helping them get to the college level.

Story continues

"Yes, he's never run a total program. But he's had a lot of basketball experience, especially working with the Hopson Elite group. There's a lot of good kids and a lot of good coaches that he's been around."

What attracted Harris to the job?

"Following this program over the last few years, why would anybody not want to be here?" said Harris, who will also work as a part-time assistant athletic director starting in June. "It's a great foundation and a great school. The atmosphere is there every game night, and I just want to continue that."

Harris said he doesn't view succeeding Kachmarik as a daunting task.

"In any opportunity you have to prove yourself," he said. "I was at St. John's Jesuit the past two years, and Mike Schoen replaced a legendary coach in Ed Heintschel. I was able to be a part of continuing that success.

"With any task, you want that heavy load, but also you have to be ready and focused. I want to keep the momentum going, and continue to push the energy and effort, make sure our guys are tackling the books, and that the fundamentals are there."

First Published May 6, 2021, 4:46pm