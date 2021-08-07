Harris English holds on to lead after Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St. Jude
In the third round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Harris English leads with a score of 18-under heading into the final round.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
KAWAGOE, Japan (Reuters) -Nelly Korda won the gold medal at the Olympic women's golf on Saturday with a tense one-stroke victory to complete a United States sweep and secure another glittering prize for a royal family of sport. Japan's Mone Inami took the silver in a playoff with New Zealand's bronze medallist Lydia Ko, the home favourite bringing her proud coach to tears at Kasumigaseki Country Club. But there was no fairytale finish for India's world number 200 Aditi Ashok, who was second after the third round but ended a heart-breaking fourth having raised her country's medal hopes.
Golfer Nelly Korda's gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday has turned a special sporting 2021 for her talented family into a glittering year.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The country that brought baseball back to the Olympics was rewarded with its first-ever gold medal.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Olympian Kaleigh Gilchrist recovered physically from a near-fatal balcony clash. Then came the bigger battle: PTSD.
With Korda’s victory, the U.S. completes a sweep in the Olympic golf competition, following Xander Schauffele's triumph last week.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Allyson Felix wins her record 11th Olympic medal, teaming with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu to take gold in the 4x400 relay.
Schauffele hasn’t played great at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but he congratulated his fellow gold medal winner Nelly Korda.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.