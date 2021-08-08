Harris to discuss COVID vaccines with Mexican president

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that he will discuss COVID-19 vaccines during a phone call with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: López Obrador hinted that more coronavirus vaccines could be donated from the U.S. to Mexico as the latter battles a spike in cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

"There are commitments for us to have more vaccines, provided by the United States government," he said during a speech in Ciudad Juarez, just south of Texas.

The big picture: The United States has donated more than 110 million coronavirus vaccine doses to over 60 countries, including more than 4 million doses to Mexico, per a White House fact sheet.

Harris traveled to Mexico earlier this summer as part of her role helping the administration shore up diplomatic ties with Latin America and addressing the root causes of migration from the region, issues that have been exacerbated by COVID-19.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.