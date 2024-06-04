Harris County’s shotgun team prepares for State Tournament

HAMILTON – The Harris County shotgun team is no stranger to winning. Though it is an individual sport, the team has picked up many state titles, and even national titles. And the Tigers hope that 2024 will be no different. The Tigers practiced on Monday, ahead of departing for the state tournament on Thursday. WRBL caught up with the team, and you can watch our coverage in the video player above.

