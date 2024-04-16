Harris County’s Jessika Carter drafted by New York Liberty

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Monday night was a celebration for Jessika Carter. The alum of Harris County High was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. Carter played collegiately at Mississippi State, and before that, was an integral piece of Harris County’s program in the mid-2010s. Carter was surrounded by friends and family during her draft party at the Girls Inc. Baker Center in South Columbus, a place she referred to as “home.” You can hear from Carter and her high school coach Steffanie Ramsey in the video player above, and watch our interview with Carter’s collegiate coach and middle school coach in the player below. You can also watch our full interview with Carter below.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.