Harris County High celebrates five student athlete signings

HAMILTON (WRBL) – The Harris County Tigers are no strangers to students signing onto the next level, and once again the school is honoring student athletes on their signing day. Pierce Profitt and Parker Clark will be attending Central Alabama Community College, where they both will play Baseball. Ross Wilcoxon is headed to Point University, where he will suit up for the Skyhawks Football team. Daniel Harkins signed to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Lastly, Seth Coker is headed to Oglethorpe University on a soccer scholarship.

