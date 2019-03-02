Harris' late basket ends Arkansas' six-game losing streak Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford (10) tries to get past Mississippi defender Dominik Olejniczak (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Jalen Harris hit a layup with 5.9 seconds left for a 74-73 win over Mississippi on Saturday that ended a six-game losing streak.

Arkansas (15-14, 6-10 SEC) battled back from a first-half deficit to win its first game since Feb. 5 in front of a large crowd that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1994 national championship team.

Mason Jones scored 22 points for Arkansas, including hitting 6 of 8 3-point attempts. Daniel Gafford finished with 17 points, and his two free throws with 1:29 left were big considering he was 1 of 6 from the free-throw line before the two makes.

Breein Tyree led Ole Miss (19-10, 9-7 SEC) with 20 points. His short floater high off the glass gave the Rebels a 73-70 lead.

After Harris' layup, Ole Miss called a time out to set up a final play, but Arkansas forced a turnover in the backcourt and the clock expired.

Ole Miss led by eight points several times in the first half, but Arkansas cut the margin to 35-34 when Jones hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left before intermission.

UP NEXT

Mississippi: The Rebels will host Kentucky on Tuesday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

