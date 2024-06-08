Harper wants Ramadani replacement - gossip
Former Aberdeen forward Joe Harper urges new Pittodrie manager Jimmy Thelin to sign a replacement for Ylber Ramadani, who left the club in 2023. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Caitlin Clark put on a show for Washington, D.C. fans, hitting seven three-pointers and scoring 30 points in the Indiana Fever's 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics.
Ava Jones and her family were hit by an allegedly impaired driver two days after she committed to the Hawkeyes.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
Yankee Stadium had a Fall Classic feel to it on Friday night as the Dodgers made a rare visit to the Bronx for a duel between two of baseball's best teams.
Fred Zinkie examines the fantasy baseball trade landscape, revealing some buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Scott Pianowski breaks down the recent NFL schedule release from a fantasy football perspective.
Dalton Del Don delivers his latest batch of observations as we enter Week 7 of the fantasy baseball season.
Matt Harmon is back from vacation and feeling refreshed. In his return to the pod, he asks which players need a fantasy refresh in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Harmon on the pod as they try to identify 10 candidates that need a fantasy reputation reboot this upcoming season.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Dalton Del Don reveals the top widely available hitters fantasy baseball managers should consider adding for Week 8.
Live updates from the 149th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead entering play on Saturday at Valhalla.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the Knicks taking a 2-0 lead over the Pacers, the Hornets hiring a new head coach and some big questions for the Bucks, 76ers, Clippers & Magic.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski debuts a series investigating historical rookie trends at each position. First up, the tight ends!
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about Paul Skenes’ eventful debut with the Pirates this weekend, the Rockies completing a shocking sweep, the deep- rooted problems the Cardinals are facing and the woeful retirement of Dylan Bundy.
In the first at-bat, Skenes struck out Ohtani on three pitches. In the second, Ohtani demolished a home run.
"I don't remember when Jordan came into the [NBA], guys looking to go out and beat him up."