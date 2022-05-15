Harper, Phillies continue to roll with 8-3 win over Dodgers

  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, right, gestures toward his dugout as he heads to first after hitting a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, center, kneels at first as home plate umpire Adrian Johnson watches during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins, second from left, heads to first as he hits a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias, left, and catcher Austin Barnes, second from right, watch along with home plate umpire Adrian Johnson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hanser Alberto can't get to a ball hit for a single by Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, right, hits a solo home run as Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, left, watches along with home plate umpire Adrian Johnson during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, right, hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias, left, and catcher Austin Barnes, second from left, watch along with home plate umpire Adrian Johnson during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor watches a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura go our for a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura, left, hits a three-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper gestures toward his dugout after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins (17) and Roman Quinn (24) celebrate after the Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 in a baseball game Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Dogs walk around the field at Dodger Stadium during the Pups at the Park event prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium has always been one of Bryce Harper's favorite visiting ballparks.

The two-time NL MVP made his major league debut here in 2012 and he also likes it because he gets to see family and friends that make the drive over from Las Vegas.

During the first three games of a weekend series, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has given family members and the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff a run they won't soon forget.

Harper homered for the third straight game Saturday night and finished with three hits in an 8-3 victory. It was part of a barrage in which the Phillies went deep four times and got to .500 (17-17) for the first time since April 13.

“He’s in a great spot. He’s so important to our offense. We've got other guys in good spots too, which is really helping out,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

Harper also had a double, making him the first visiting player in the 60-year history of Dodger Stadium to have a homer and at least two extra-base hits in three straight games.

“I think we’ve done a great job of coming in here, getting on guys early and battling the best we can and jumping on stuff when we can,” said Harper, who is 8 for 12 with three home runs and eight RBIs in the series.

Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also hit home runs off Dodgers starter Julio Urías (2-3). Philadelphia — which has has won four straight and five of its last six — looks for its first four-game sweep at Chavez Ravine since 1985 on Sunday.

One of the few saving graces for the Dodgers is that they won't see Harper in the series finale. Harper is scheduled to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection to help with a partially torn ligament in his right elbow.

Harper will remain the designated hitter since he won't throw for a month.

“It has been nice to get some clarity. It’s been huge for me. I know where it stands right now and obviously go with that,” Harper said.

Harper hit a three-run shot to right field off Urías to extend the Phillies’ lead to 6-1 in the third inning. It is the eighth time in Harper’s career he has homered in at least three straight games and the first since August 2019.

Ranger Suárez (4-1) went a season-high seven innings and won for the third time in his last four starts.

Mookie Betts hit a solo shot for Los Angeles, who have dropped four straight for the first time since last June.

“The last four games we haven't executed like we are capable of doing," manager Dave Roberts said. "When you take a team that those guys who are swinging hot bats and you don't make good pitches, they are going to make you pay.”

Segura extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the first inning with a three-run homer that barely got over the short fence in the left-field corner. The Dodgers had a chance to get out of the inning, but third baseman Justin Turner had a throwing error on a grounder hit by Nick Castellanos, which brought Segura up next.

Schwarber and Hoskins added solo shots in the fourth to extend the lead to 8-1.

The Dodgers responded in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run double down the right-field line by Cody Bellinger with the bases loaded.

FOR STARTERS

Suárez threw 102 pitches, the second straight outing he has gone over the century mark. The left-hander — who retired the last 11 hitters he faced — allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six.

Urías gave up a career-high four home runs, surpassing the three he allowed in a start during his rookie season in 2016. Five of the eight runs allowed by the left-hander were earned on eight hits with three strikeouts in six innings.

LEADING OFF

Betts' home run was the 31st he has had leading off in his career, including 11 with the Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Girardi said SS/2B Bryson Stott wasn’t in the lineup because left-handed hitters have struggled against Urías this season.

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (right shoulder inflammation) said he is still feeling discomfort and doesn’t have a timetable on when he will be able to pick up a baseball to resume throwing.

WEST PASSES AWAY

The Phillies announced before the game that former pitcher David West, who was part of their 1993 World Series team, died of brain cancer. He was 57.

West had a 10-year career in the majors with the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. He pitched for the Phillies from 1993-96.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.83 ERA) hasn’t had a win since his first start of the season. RHP Michael Grove will make his big-league debut for the Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

