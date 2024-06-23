Harper leads Phillies against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (38-39, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (50-26, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (2-5, 5.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (4-3, 2.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -196, Diamondbacks +163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Bryce Harper had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Philadelphia is 50-26 overall and 30-12 at home. The Phillies rank second in the NL with 92 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Arizona has gone 19-21 on the road and 38-39 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 29-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper has 15 doubles and 18 home runs for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 15-for-42 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 15 home runs, 28 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .277 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .282 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Kody Clemens: 10-Day IL (back), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 10-Day IL (thumb), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (elbow), Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.