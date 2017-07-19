Harper gets 4 hits to win Trout duel, Nats beat Angels 4-3

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper is greeted in the dugout after scoring during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Bryce Harper went 4 for 4 with a homer, and he tripled and scored on Ryan Zimmerman's tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning of the Washington Nationals' sixth straight victory, 4-3 over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

Harper and Mike Trout traded first-inning homers, but Harper won the superstar duel with another spectacular offensive game in his 24-for-51 July. He barely missed hitting for the cycle when he was out by a few millimeters at second while trying to stretch a single in the third inning.

Trout went 1 for 4 with an RBI groundout in the ninth as the Angels rallied against new Washington reliever Sean Doolittle, who got a hairy save.

Albert Pujols flied out to left to end it, stranding Kole Calhoun at second.