Harper: ‘Free Palestine’ chants on Tube are ‘disturbing’

Something was different Sunday night for Miami, even from the blowout loss to the Bills a few weeks ago. And it could be the Dolphins' undoing against Super Bowl-caliber teams.
Games such as Monday's winner-take-all contest are why Texas acquired Scherzer. Now it's a question of whether it will be enough.
Hamilton finished second, and Leclerc was sixth.
The Phillies hit another three home runs Saturday in their 6-1 victory in Game 5 of the NLCS vs. the Diamondbacks
LIV could soon welcome in notable new players, according to Phil Mickelson.
"It's my first time being cored. Not surprising," Stewart said.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Astros put an end to the Rangers' perfect postseason with an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Play sheets for the Broncos and Cowboys were broadcast to everyone last week.
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
Every Aaron Nola start could be his last for the Phillies. Every Aaron Nola start makes it harder to envision him pitching anywhere else.
All is the only Iowa player to have more than 10 catches through the first seven games.
For a second time in the last month, one of the industry’s most prominent figures has proposed a plan that could reshape and potentially upend the current college athletics model.
The 'Netflix Cup' will be broadcast on Nov. 14 and will pair a pro golfer with an F1 driver over an eight-hole tournament.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they've signed veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.
We dole out our midseason awards for Heisman, top transfer, top freshman and much more.
The Bengals are back to .500. Now they get a bye week for Joe Burrow to continue to get healthy. They still have a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And perhaps most crucially, they've done this before.
The Buffalo Bills are back on track ... well, maybe.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.