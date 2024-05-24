Harper ejected in 1st inning of Phillies' road trip after bad call

DENVER — Coors Field was packed with Phillies fans for Friday night’s series opener, but those who attended saw just a half-inning of Bryce Harper.

Harper was ejected after the top of the first by home plate umpire Brian Walsh. He struck out on three pitches. The second pitch was a low-and-in sinker that was not a strike but was called one.

Harper was visibly peeved it was a strike, called time and had a few words with Walsh. He struck out swinging on the next pitch and the conversation continued after the inning ended. Harper threw his helmet in frustration but it wasn’t a heated exchange. He just appeared to be maintaining that the pitch wasn’t a strike — which was true.

Murphy must have heard the magic words and ejected Harper rather quickly. Harper has been ejected 24 times in his career but was clearly surprised by this one, raising his hands as if to say, Come on man, I’m just trying to have a conversation with you.

Manager Rob Thomson raced out to defend his player, saying, “You can’t do that.”

With Harper out of the game, the Phillies shifted Alec Bohm from third base to first base, moved Whit Merrifield from left field to third base, Cristian Pache from center field to right and inserted Johan Rojas in center.