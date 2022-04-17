2022 RBC Heritage prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Harbour Town Golf Links
Check out how much money each player earned this week in Hilton Head.
Check out the clubs that got the job done in Hilton Head.
The win is the 13th of Spieth's PGA Tour career.
Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay with a par on the first playoff hole to win the US PGA Heritage title on Sunday after a final-round shootout.
The PGA Tour pro and a crowd favorite will wear Heritage Plaid and pocket $1.4 million. Fans returned to Harbour Town after two years of limited numbers due to COVID-19.
It had been two years since full-sized crowds had been allowed at the RBC Heritage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A birdie would’ve given Jordan Spieth a 5-under 66 and pushed him to 10 under, a shot back of leader Harold Varner III.
In the final round of the 2022 RBC Heritage, Jordan Spieth (5-under 66) and Patrick Cantlay (3-under 68) each got to 13-under through 72 holes. Spieth would defeat Cantlay on the first playoff hole to win his 13th career PGA TOUR title.
A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will fly over the 18th fairway at Harbour Town Golf Links on Day 3 of tournament play Saturday.
With his ball in a tree branch above his head, Dylan Frittelli thought he made an amazing par save.
Here's how the purse and FedExCup points were paid out for Jordan Spieth and Co. at the RBC Heritage.
Notah Begay won four times on the PGA Tour.